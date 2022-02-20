Coordinate with the best', advises Raj governor to state Universities

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra recommended state universities on Sunday to coordinate with the best national and international institutions in order to meet regional requirements.

Universities, he said, should develop facilities that meet the highest standards in sports, academics, and research.

Mishra was addressing online from Raj Bhavan here on Sunday on the occasion of convocation of Maharaja Ganga Singh University of Bikaner.

He said universities should also work expeditiously towards making their campus green and pollution-free. He also urged them to move towards self-reliance in the power sector by increasing the capacity of Green Solar Corridor in universities.

He said the varsities should set up a museum of regional history, civilisation, and culture on their campus. Mishra said girls should get priority in education as well as opportunities to progress at all levels in life.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:40 PM IST