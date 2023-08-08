Considered 6,500 Comments Before Notifying NExT Rules, Says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | File Photo

New Delhi: The National Exit Test (NExT) regulations notified on June 27 were framed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) after taking into consideration nearly 6,500 comments received during the consultation process, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



The draft regulations were discussed and approved in the meeting of the NMC where universities and state medical councils were also represented, Mandaviya said in response to a question.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) had notified the NExT Regulations, 2023, on June 27.



"The regulations were prepared after taking into consideration the large number (nearly 6,500) comments received during the consultation process," Mandaviya said.



There were apprehensions raised by students including those from Tamil Nadu, which were taken into consideration and the NExT has been deferred vide a public notice dated July 13, the minister said.



The NExT will be a comprehensive computer-based examination based on high-quality multiple-choice questions (MCQ) focused on addressing higher domains of knowledge aligned to competencies expected of a medical graduate practicing the modern system of medicine. It is the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and, therefore, serves as a licentiate examination, he said.



The NExT will also serve as the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for the purpose of admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and, therefore, serve as an entrance examination for admission in PG, including for admission of foreign medical graduates, he added.

