Connecticut car crash kills three Indian students

Three students from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident in the US, as per their families. The casualties occured on Tuesday in a collision between a truck and a minivan in the state of Connecticut.

According to families of the deceased, eight passengers were traveling in the minivan. While three died on the spot, four others sustained critical injuries while another person received minor injury.

Two of the deceased hail from Telangana while the third victim was from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Prem Kumar Reddy (Hyderabad), Pavani (Warangal) and V. Sai Narasimha (East Godavari).

Sai Narasimha, who travelled to the United States in August this year, was pursuing his MS. A company hired this engineering graduate from Hindustan Engineering College in Chennai. The 23-year-old later quit his job and enrolled in a master's programme at Connecticut university.

His parents were taken aback when they learned of his death. S. Ishwarya of the same village was fortunate to escape the crash with only minor injuries. The families of the deceased have asked the central and state governments to assist them in bringing the bodies back.