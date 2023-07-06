 Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCongress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI |

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students' wing.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan.

Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan School Teacher Gets 10-year Jail Term for Raping Minor Student

Rajasthan School Teacher Gets 10-year Jail Term for Raping Minor Student

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Congress Appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC In-Charge of NSUI

Jharkhand: Ranchi to Have Another Medical College: CM Soren

Jharkhand: Ranchi to Have Another Medical College: CM Soren

Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur

Woman Shot Dead Outside School in Manipur

Specially-abled People Can Become Self-Sufficient and Inspire Others: Kerala Guv

Specially-abled People Can Become Self-Sufficient and Inspire Others: Kerala Guv