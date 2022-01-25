Cong Student Wing NSUI to launch 'Student Manifesto' in electoral states starting today

Congress has decided to present a vision document called "Student Manifesto" in the five states holding elections next month. NSUI's student wing will launch one of these manifestos today for the Goa Assembly elections on February 14.

The manifesto is said to declare the nine most important issues of the students which need to be addressed at the earliest. The national president of the wing, Neeraj Kundan will himself address the press conference at NSUI Goa headquarters in Panaji and will appeal to all the students as well as their families to vote for the congress party.

The Congress students' wing is targeting the ruling BJP government over the "sharpest decline of employment in Goa" as compared to any other poll-bound state. The motive behind this manifesto launch is said to unite the student community under the issues of unemployment and education.

National president Neeraj Kundan said, "Rahul ji and Priyanka ji gave a clear message about the importance of students and youth's issues while launching the Youth manifesto in Uttar Pradesh, and NSUI considers it very important that the student community stands together against the anti-student policies of the BJP."

"Not just in Goa but all over the country the students are extremely affected by BJP government's negligence on all of the students' issues, whether it be postponing of exams or their policy on online classes, NSUI on every occasion had to fight and protest during COVID on every occasion when the BJP failed to address the students' issues," he added.

Kundan further alleged that the educational structure of Goa has been broken since the BJP power began in the state."Out of all 5 election- going states, Goa has faced the sharpest decline in employment and the educational structure of the state has been broken since BJP came to power. This student manifesto is a clear message from NSUI for all the students as well as their guardians that we strongly believe in the betterment of the future of Goa and it's high time that the students stand together to demand what they deserve," he said.

Neeraj Kundan further declared that NSUI, after launching the manifesto in Goa, will move to Uttrakhand, Punjab, and Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14 and Punjab will go to polls on February 20. The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022