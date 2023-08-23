Conduct Board Exams At Least Twice A Year: Final NCF Draft | Representational Image

Mumbai: Students could soon take the school board exams at least twice a year, as the Union Ministry of Education has adopted the new curriculum framework for school education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), whose final draft was released on Wednesday, seeks to reduce the 'high stakes' of Class 10 and 12 board exams and make them 'easier'. The document recommends that the board exams be conducted at least twice in a school year with the best performance considered for the result.

A pre-draft of NCF-SE was released in April for public consultation, following which the National Steering Committee for National Curriculum Frameworks received around 1,500 suggestions from over 100 various institutions and educators.

The new framework also envisages that, within the next decade, the singular board exams be converted into 'modular' or 'on-demand' tests, where students will be able to take a subject exam immediately after each semester and the final result will be prepared on the basis of cumulative performance. The move is reducing the burden of studying large amounts of material at once and consequently putting a curb on the dependency on coaching classes.

The document further provides that the board examinations will focus on assessing understanding and achievement of competencies rather than memorisation and rote learning. "These examinations should provide a valid and reliable picture of student performance as per the competencies in the curriculum. It is the responsibility of Boards of Examination to design and implement fair, reliable, and valid testing processes and instruments to assess achievement of the articulated competencies and certify students on the basis of this achievement," read the final draft.

The educationists have welcomed the exam reforms promulgated through NCF-SE. "This is an opportunity to revamp the quality of board exams, which until now have been largely about recalling factual information. The exams should reflect lateral and analytical thinking that needs to be inculcated among students in schools," said Dhanavanti Hardikar, a former official at Balbharti, the state textbook publisher.

Hardikar, however, expressed concern that while the government is trying to reduce the stakes of board exams, the entrance exams for higher education are assuming more importance and stake. "Since the entrance exams are objective-type tests, they tend to suppress students' thinking abilities. The students must be able to present their knowledge in a cogent manner, something that's not covered by the entrance exams," she said.

