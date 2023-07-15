Complaint Filed Against K-pop Star For 'Sexually Explicit' Performance At Campus Festival In South Korea

Mamamoo Hwasa |

Member of a popular K-pop girl band, Mamamoo has come under legal trouble as one of its members, Hwasa, has been accused of performing sexually explicit dance moves while performing at a private university in Seoul, Sungkyunkwan University.

A civic group, consisting mainly of parents, has filed an official complaint against the K-pop star for the dance act she performed back in May during a festival at the institute.

"Hwasa’s gesture suggested a perverted sexual act and was enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it. As the gesture doesn’t fit the context of the choreography, it can not be interpreted as performance art," said the complaint filed by the parent group, according to Korean media reports.

The performance was part of cable channel tvN's music show, “Dancing Queens on the Road", which showcases South Korean dance artists Kim Wan-sun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Lee Hyo-ri, BoA, and Hwasa traveling around the Asian country and performing at various locations.

The controversy over Hwasa's dance erupted when a video of the K-pop artist performing “Don’t” was posted on YouTube prior to the TV show's release.

According to Korean media reports, the Seongdeong Police has opened an investigation into the singer for indecency.

