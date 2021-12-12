Complain box to be installed for students: Tamil Nadu Education Department

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS):The Tamil Nadu education department has directed that all elementary and higher secondary schools in the government sector install complaint boxes on campus for students.

According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu education department, 31,214 elementary schools and 6,177 government higher secondary schools will install complaint boxes.

The complaint box will prominently display the state education department's helpline number, '14417,' as well as a flex board for student safety awareness. Each school will be given Rs 1,000 to set up a complaint box and an awareness flex board.

The state education department also stated that Rs 61 lakh would be sanctioned for the installation of complaint boxes and flex boards in government higher secondary schools, while Rs 3.12 crore would be sanctioned for elementary schools. 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' (SSA).

The principals of the schools have been instructed to prominently display these complaint boxes in front of the principal's office with the label 'Manavar Manasu.' Members of the Students Safeguarding Advisory Committee (SSAC) will check these boxes every 15 days and take immediate action if there are genuine concerns.

The education department has been working to raise awareness among students and has asked them to file complaints if they are harassed in school.

The SSAC's will create awareness and training on various aspects of child safety and both teaching and non-teaching staff will be given awareness on child mental health and harassment

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:57 AM IST