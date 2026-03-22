COMEDK UGET 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow At 4PM; Apply Now At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the extended registration window for COMEDK UGET 2026 tomorrow, i.e., March 23, 2026, at 4 p.m. To avoid last-minute technical issues, candidates who have not yet applied should complete the application process as soon as possible through the official website, comedk.org.

The deadline was previously extended to assist students with the applications. However, this is expected to be the last opportunity, with no further extensions likely.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam is set to take place on May 9, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centers.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Application deadline extended - March 23, 2026 (4 PM)

Start date to edit selected fields in the application form: April 10, 2026 (2 PM)

Last date to edit selected fields in application form: April 13, 2026 (2 PM)

Start date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): April 29, 2026 (2 PM)

Last date to download Test Admission Ticket (TAT): May 9, 2026

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2026 exam: May 9, 2026 (Saturday)

Publishing of provisional answer keys and start of objection window: May 13, 2026 (12 Noon)

Last date to submit objections: May 15, 2026 (11 AM)

Publishing of final answer keys: May 20, 2026 (2 PM)

Test scorecards made live: May 26, 2026 (2 PM)

More Details Can Be Checked Here

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Exam time

Morning Shift: 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Afternoon Shift: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Evening Shift: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: When registering, provide a valid email address and mobile phone number.

Step 4: Enter your academic and personal details.

Step 5: Add the necessary documents, a photo, and your signature.

Step 6: Complete the application and send it in.

Step 7: Following submission of the form, candidates should download the confirmation page for their records.

Direct Link To Apply

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Stream: PCM

COMEDK UGET application fee: Rs 1950 + transaction charges/internet handling fee as applicable

COMEDK + Uni-GAUGE application fee: Rs 3200 + transaction charges/internet handling fee as applicable