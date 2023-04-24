COMEDK UGET 2023 registration closes at comedk.org; last date to apply

COMEDK UGET 2023 | Representative image

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close online registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, April 24.

Interested candidates can submit their forms on comedk.org.

As per information on the official website, for the current academic year 2023-24, COMEDK will conduct the entrance examination on Sunday, May 28 for admission to around 20,000 Engineering seats.

A window to make select edits to the application form will be provided between 10 am on April 26 and 11:55 pm on April 29.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued on May 18, 10 am.

Read Also AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

Direct link to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023

Provisional and final answer keys will be published on May 30 and June 6, respectively. Results will be announced on June 10.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for COMEDK UGET have to pay ₹1,800 as exam fee.

Those who are applying for both UGET and UNIGAUGE have to pay ₹2,950.