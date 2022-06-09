COMEDK UGET 2022: Admit card out, know how to download at comedk.org` |

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has activated the admit card download link. Those who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) can access their admit cards at comedk.org. The link to the COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card will be available until June 18. COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E, scheduled for June 19, are a combined exam for candidates seeking admission to BE or BTech courses offered by Karnataka's participating institutes.

Steps To Download:

1) Visit the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website -- comedk.org

2) Log in to the candidate portal using the credentials.

3) Submit and download.

COMEDK UGET 2022 and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E tests will be computer-based and conducted throughout India.cuet