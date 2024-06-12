 COMEDK Counselling 2024: Registration Extended To June 17; Here's How To Apply?
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration date for COMEDK UGET 2024 BTech counselling. The registration deadline was originally planned for earlier, but has recently been extended to June 17, 2024. For those looking to register, the application window is accessible on the COMEDK official website at comedk.org.

Registration Deadline: June 17, 2024

Document Verification: Documents uploaded before the deadline will be verified before the choice-filling process.

Choice-Filling Window: Opens after document verification concludes.

Candidates are reminded that the document verification status will not be communicated via calls or emails. Instead, students should regularly check their application status on the official website.

How to apply:

Visit the Official website of the COMEDK official website, comedk.org

Click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 login link.

Enter your application sequence number, user ID and password.

Fill in the required details for the counselling process.

Upload the necessary documents for verification.

Enter your choices and click submit.

