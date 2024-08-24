College Student Stalked And Harassed Near Mumbra Station By 'Unkown Man'; Police Probes

Representative Image | Freepik

Thane: In the latest news, a college student was allegedly harassed by an unknown man near the Mumbra railway station. This incident reportedly happened to the 22-year-old on Thursday. The concerned police authorities are carrying out an investigation into this matter.

As per reporters from the news agency PTI, the woman was reportedly stalked by a young male as she was making her way home from college. The incident is said to have occurred in the late hours (around 6:30 pm) of August 22, 2024. The victim described the stalker as a young male with long hair who appeared to be around 25 years old.

The woman attempted to call her brother, but he shoved her instead. The man was pursued by onlookers when she sounded the alarm, but he managed to get away.

The police are still attempting to identify the culprit. "We are taking this case very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation," an official of the Mumbra police station told PTI.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (attack or use of criminal force against a woman with the aim to outrage her modesty), 78(1) (stalking), and 79 (statement, gesture, or act intended to offend a woman's modesty) were the basis for the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

Another Similar Incident

In another incident, students of Mithibai College, in the suburban Vile Parle area have been assaulted by the ‘yellow shirt guy’ for almost 10 years now. The man purposely 'bump' into girls while they are on their way to the station. He does this repeatedly and takes rounds from one end of the footpath to the other.

A Mithibai College student who wished to remain anonymous posted of her encounter with the man. She claimed that while she and her friend were making their way to the Vile Parle East station, the man ran into her friend and made inappropriate physical contact with her. They dismissed the action as the area was crowded.

But the next day, both in the morning and the afternoon, the same thing happened to her. When the girl realized it was the same guy in the yellow shirt, she watched him closely and noticed that he was walking in the same pattern as several other girls.

The individual in question here is reportedly known at Mithibai College as the "yellow shirt guy," about whom even the college administration had warned the students.

(With Inputs From PTI)