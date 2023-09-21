College Student Held For Attempt To Outrage Modesty Of Minor Girl In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Representational photo |

A 19-year-old intermediate college student in this Uttar Pradesh district has been arrested for allegedly trying to outrage the modesty of a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

Sahil, a student of a government-run intermediate college in Khalilabad, was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly made indecent gestures at the Class 9 student when she was playing kabbadi on campus on September 16, Circle Officer Dipanshi Rathore said.

The girl informed her family members about the incident and a complaint was lodged on Wednesday, Rathore added.

An FIR was registered against Sahil under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. He was arrested and sent to jail. An investigation is underway, the officer said.

Read Also Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)