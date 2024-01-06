 College Student Attempts Self-Immolation In Indira Nagar, Adyar
Siksha M
Updated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
College Student Attempts Self-Immolation In Indira Nagar, Adyar

In Indira Nagar, Adyar, a 20-year-old college student, identified as Shanmugeshwari, attempted self-immolation in full public view on Friday, according to a report by the Times of India.

Shanmugeshwari, a second-year BSc biotechnology student from Karaikudi, had come to Chennai for a 15-day internship at a private firm in Kodambakkam and was staying at her relative's house in Adyar, Times of India said.

Shanmugeshwari sustained 45% burn injuries

The distressing incident unfolded after she completed her internship that day, coinciding with her parents' arrival to take her back home. However, Shanmugeshwari, for reasons yet unclear, appeared reluctant to return with them. Instead, she went to a nearby petrol bunk in Indira Nagar, purchased petrol in a bottle, and walked back to her relative's house, the report said.

Shanmugeshwari Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

In a harrowing turn of events, she attempted to set herself on fire near her residence, resulting in more than 45% burn injuries. Quick-thinking onlookers intervened promptly, coming to her rescue and preventing further harm, Times of India said. Emergency services were summoned, and Shanmugeshwari was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

Spurned Lover Attempts To Immolate College Student In Ayodhya
