College of Art to stay with DU, can begin admission process, says Vice Chancellor

The Delhi University (DU) has requested to the College of Art to start the admission process and has informed the city government that the college will not be de-affiliated from the varsity, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said.



He said that the issues between the 12 DU colleges funded by city government and the AAP dispensation had arisen due to procedural lapses, and they are being sorted.



The office of L-G had earlier given an in principle approval to the merger of College of Art (CoA) with the state-run Ambedkar University subject to its de-affiliation from DU.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:56 PM IST