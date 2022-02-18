College in Aligarh bans entry of students not in uniform

Aligarh: The Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh has issued a notice barring students from entering the campus without wearing the appropriate uniform.

The orders come two days after a group of students wearing saffron scarves staged a protest on campus, demanding that 'hijab' be banned on college premises.'

The principal of the college, Dr Raj Kumar Verma, said, in view of the college discipline, the administration has issued a notice in this regard.



"We will not allow students' entry in the premises with covered faces, as some students were recently spotted wearing hijab and burqa in the campus," he said.



He further said that saffron scarves will also not be allowed inside the college.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:43 AM IST