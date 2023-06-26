 Coimbatore: 35 Girls' Schools To Install Napkin Incinerators
Coimbatore: 35 Girls' Schools To Install Napkin Incinerators

With financial aid from NGOs and public, as of now, the authorities have installed the incinerators in five corporation schools.

Representative Photo | File Photo

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be installing the sanitary napkin incinerators in each of the 35 girls' schools. This installation will be benefited to a total number of 6,755 female students. According to sources, Commissioner M Prathap has instructed the engineering department for the same.

With financial aid from NGOs and public, as of now, the authorities have installed the incinerators in five corporation schools. In addition, students wanted CCMC should instruct teachers to train the students on how to use them optimally.

Divya (name changed), from class 12 at a corporation school said, "We have utilized the pre-installed incinerator, since we aren't sure how to operate. Also, if free napkin vending machines are installed in the schools we will be relieved as we won't have to worry about our hygiene and health."

Headmaster from a corporation school said, "It would be best if the coprporations installs free napkin vending machines as well next to the incinerators for the welfare of the students." Following that, Commissioner, M Prathap said, "We have floated a tender for installing sanitary napkin incinerators in all 35 corporation schools and we will install it within a month."

