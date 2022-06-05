CMR University’s campus program for student environmentalists

Under the new framework, CMR University is focusing on educating future generations, conducting sustainability research, and developing sustainability concepts. /Representative image | Unsplash

In step with the international focus on mitigating current threats such as global warming and species extinction, CMR University has announced it has undertaken initiatives to help students play a critical role in addressing key sustainability concerns.

CMR University has set up a sustainable campus framework that aims to help move closer to a sustainable, green environment through community engagement by students.

The University has already integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its curriculum with an aim to consciously reform economies and communities, making them more inclusive, and environmentally conscious. This move lends greater momentum to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2020 proposal for putting in place a sustainable curriculum framework that sets out the principles for achieving a green and sustainable campus environment for institutions of higher studies in India.

Under the new framework, CMR University is focusing on educating future generations, conducting sustainability research, and developing sustainability concepts. A testimony to the University’s efforts has been the recent FSL - Park cleaning activity and Hasiru Dala - Waste management program. These were initiated to promote environmental friendliness that underlined the need for waste segregation, cleaning up, setting up waste collection centers, composting, gardening, and establishing environment-friendly modern parks.

“These initiatives by the university focus on helping students to learn more about sustainability and simultaneously empathize with the people from different backgrounds. The activities are aimed to sensitize students to learn more about the challenges faced due to climate change and issues faced by the community as a whole. Also, it was a moment of self-realization for the majority of students to learn about alternative ways to tackle climate change and improve environmental friendliness in and out of the campus,” said Dr Suja Bennet, Dean Academics, CMR University.

Echoing her views, Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Provost, CMR University, said “If the same is adopted on a large scale across India, we may be well on our way to fulfilling our emission targets by 2050 while also preserving future generations' quality of life. That’s because the role of the educational sector is critical in conducting research and putting forth serious efforts to protect and regenerate ecosystems.”

Besides, various other community outreach programs, the following were also conducted:

Supporting the livelihood of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), in association with APD an NGO, through horticultural activities. Training students of government schools in communication skills in association with ‘Vidyaranya’ an NGO. Engaging underprivileged children and residents of old age homes rehabilitated by Vidyaranya (Hosabelaku) in fun-filled learning activities relating to health and digital literacy. Participating in blood donation camps.

All of the above activities were coordinated by CMR University to inspire and build empathy among students towards people from different socio-economic backgrounds.