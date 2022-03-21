CMAT form correction window closes tonight, Here's how to correct

CMAT 2022 form correction window will close tonight by 11:50 PM. Applicants who wish to make changes to their CMAT application form may do so by logging into their account. The CMAT 2022 exam is planned for April 9, the admission card will soon be available.

The NTA commenced CMAT 2022 registration on February 16 and the last date to apply was March 17. Candidates can edit personal, academic and test city preference details. Moreover, they can also upload new photo or signature if required.

Ways to edit the CMAT application form:

Candidates can edit their forms only if they have previously submitted it and made fee payments. Check below the process of CMAT form correction:

Visit NTA-CMAT website: https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

Click on ‘Registration for CMAT 2022’ or ‘Correction for CMAT 2022’ link.

Enter CMAT application number, password and the security pin displayed on screen

Click on the application form correction option

Click on the ‘I agree’ box

You will be redirected to application status page

Select the section which you wish to edit/correct

Make changes in the relevant fields and check them

Complete final submission

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:16 PM IST