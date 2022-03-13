CMAT & BCOM exams collide, candidates leave NTA to mull over it

Common Management Admission Test, popularly known as (CMAT), conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency), will be held on April 9, 2022. However, most candidates complain that the entrance exams will be clashing with their various other degree exams.

A candidate who is worried about his CMAT registration, Vaidik Jain, took it to Twitter, to explain his worries.

"I applied for CMAT 2022 exam. I have registered, and the date has already been announced. The exam is on April 9, Saturday, and clashes with my degree exam. Moreover, my college is a government college. What to do?" he wrote.

As per the official notice, the CMAT exam will commence at 3:00 pm and proceed till 6:00 pm. The three-hour examination clashes with other examinations like TY B.COM.

Takan Bhatt, another candidate, wrote on Twitter, "TYBCOM & CMAT exam is overlapping in Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Kindly look and do the needful for the sake of students."

Similarly, Sakshi Khandelwal thinks that National Testing Agency should change the exam date.

The date of the exam of B.COM is out. The "banking law and practice" paper is on the same date and timing as the CMAT exam. So it's a humble urge to kindly change the paper date or else take out some reliable solution," she wrote on Twitter.

With almost a month left to come up with a fair decision, will candidates be able to prepare efficiently?

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST