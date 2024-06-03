CMAT 2024 Final Answer Key Released: Download Now, Result Expected Soon

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CMAT exam can now download the final answer key from the official website at [exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT). This final answer key will be used to prepare the CMAT 2024 results, which are expected to be announced soon.

The final answer key highlights that two questions have been dropped:

- Question ID 30432912794 from the Shift 1 exam

- Question ID 30432912843 from the Shift 2 exam

All candidates will receive an additional 4 marks for these questions.

The CMAT 2024 was conducted on May 15, 2024, in two shifts. This national-level entrance exam, held annually, is a gateway for admission to management courses in AICTE-approved institutes and other participating universities and colleges. The CMAT is a computer-based test with a duration of three hours.

How to Download

To download the final answer key, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: Go to [exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT](https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT).

2. Find the relevant link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'FINAL ANSWER KEY(s) OF COMMON MANAGEMENT ADMISSION TEST (CMAT) 2024'.

3. View the answer key: The final answer key will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download the answer key: Check and download the final answer key for future reference.

The CMAT is a highly regarded management entrance exam conducted annually. Numerous higher education institutes across India use CMAT scores to admit students into postgraduate management programs. The CMAT exam typically comprises 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) totaling 400 marks, covering various sections such as:

- Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation

- Logical Reasoning

- Language Comprehension & Verbal Ability

- General Awareness

- Innovation and Entrepreneurship