CMAT 2023 admit card to be out soon at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

CMAT 2023 exam date, admit card expected soon | Representational pic

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023) exam date soon.

Candidates who registered themselves for the CMAT exam 2023 will also be able to download the admit card from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Those candidates who qualify the exam will be granted admission in management programmes offered by the AICTE-affiliated and participating institutes.

CMAT 2023 is a three hour computer-based online test which is conducted to evaluate the candidates ability in quantitative techniques, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship.

The NTA closed the CMAT registration 2023 window on March 13 and applicants were allowed to edit the application form from March 14 to 16.

The CMAT admit card 2023 will have details of the student’s name, exam date and time, exam centre and other details provided by the candidates during registration.

Check steps to download the admit card for CMAT 2023 exam