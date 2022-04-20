CMAT 2022: Provisional answer key released, know how to download

The provisional answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 was issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 19, 2022. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer keys, as well as the question paper with recorded responses, have been uploaded by the NTA. The Computer Based Test (CBT) version of the CMAT 2022 was held on April 9, 2022.

Here's how to download:

1. Go to the official website of NTA CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Select the link, “CMAT Answer Key.”

3. Type in your CMAT registration number and password.

4. Select submit option.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the CMAT answer key 2022 can file objections, if any, by making proper representations until 11.50 p.m. on April 21, 2022. Candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs200 for each objection raised.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:55 AM IST