CMAT 2022 on April 9, admit cards to be available soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022, on April 9, 2022. The admit cards for the same will be out soon on the official website, i.e., cmat.nta.nic.in.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download their respective CMAT 2022 admit cards from the website. The application process for CMAT 2022 was concluded on March 17, 2022.

Here's how to download:-

Step 1: Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CMAT 2022 admit card link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:04 PM IST