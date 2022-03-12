CMAT 2022 exam to be held on April 9, check details here

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam date for 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The date for CMAT 2022 is April 9th. Between 3 and 6 p.m., an admissions test for management programmes will be held.

Questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, and General Awareness will be included in the CMAT 2022 exam paper, as well as an optional subject on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. All AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges, and associated colleges will recognise the CMAT 2022 score.

NTA has encouraged candidates to keep checking the NTA websites — nta.ac.in/ and cmat.nta.nic.in/ — for latest information while announcing the CMAT 2022 exam dates.

Institutions will use CMAT scores to decide admission to PGDM programmes. Only candidates who have passed one of the six all-India tests (CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT) or the common entrance examinations (if any) conducted by the different state governments for all institutions other than Minority Institutions would be considered for admission to PGDM programmes.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:32 PM IST