CMAT 2022 Answer Key Delayed? Find details on Marking Scheme, Percentile Scores here

With the conclusion of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) , students are now awaiting the release of answer keys.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the intake test, is yet to announce the release date for the 2022 CMAT. The NTA will first publish a draft CMAT 2022 Answer Key, provide an option for challenging the answer key, and then publish a final answer key. The CMAT result will be released thereafter. CMAT 2022 was held on April 9.

Here is the CMAT 2022 Marking Scheme:-

Each question contains four marks

For each correct response, candidate will receive four marks

For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the overall score

Unanswered or unattempted questions will be given zero marks

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:59 PM IST