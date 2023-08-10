CMA Chaitanya Mohrir Elected As Chairman Of WIRC At ICMAI

Chaitanya Laxmanrao Mohrir | Official

Pune: City-based Cost & Management Accountant (CMA) Chaitanya Laxmanrao Mohrir has been elected as Chairman of Western India Regional Council of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (WIRC-ICMAI). WIRC has elected its new office bearers for the year 2023-24 recently.

Along with CMA Chaitanya Mohrir, CMA Arindam Goswami from Raipur got elected as the Vice Chairman, CMA Mihir Vyas from Baroda as an Honorary Secretary and CMA Nanty Shah from Surat as a Treasurer respectively.

The Institute was established by a special act of Parliament, namely, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 as a statutory professional body for the regulation of the profession of cost and management accountancy. Institute has various chapters across the nation and it is contributing to the Indian economy.

CMA Mohrir has expressed gratitude and said, "It is a pleasure to have the honor of being the chairman of the Western Regional Committee of such an important organization. We will try to do best for Cost and Management Accountants and students who are pursuing this course in the year."

