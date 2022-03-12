CM Stalin welcomes TN students home, evacuation completed says MP

Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted 9 Tamil Nadu students evacuated from Ukraine with flowers at the airport on Saturday, and a DMK MP who led a panel tasked with coordinating the evacuation of Tamil students said the goal to evacuate state students had been completed.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, 1,890 of the state's 1,921 students have returned from Ukraine thus far. According to an official release, the remaining 31 have relocated to safe zones in Ukraine and other countries and have expressed no desire to return home. When asked why 31 students chose to stay in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva told reporters at the airport that they provided many reasons, including worries.

"They claim to be safe and that they will take care of themselves." No one could be forced to return, according to the Rajya Sabha MP, who oversaw a high-level state council tasked with coordinating the evacuation of Tamil Nadu students with the Centre. After camping in Delhi for days, the Siva-led panel, which included authorities and MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy among others, returned to Chennai with the 9 pupils. In response to a query, a member of the ruling party's parliament stated, "Our job (as a panel) was to evacuate Tamil students stranded in Ukraine, and we succeeded. Students have been safely returned to their homes ".. The evacuees are concerned about the continuation of their educational programmes, and the Chief Minister has taken charge of the situation, promising that "wonderful things will happen." Siva expressed his thoughts.

These nine students, according to Siva, have returned from Ukraine's Sumy and Kyiv. They are from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Arakkonam, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli regions, with one student hailing from Puducherry.

He claimed that students returned from Sumy were completely out of touch and had taken refuge in bunkers. He added the bus ticket to get each kid out of Sumy was around '500 dollars,' and they eventually arrived in Poland and travelled to India. Both the Tamil Nadu and Union governments covered the costs of moving out of Ukraine. Siva explained that the pupils experienced a traumatic time at a young age in the war-torn country, where they had no access to even food and water. He claimed that the state government's efforts have sown the seeds of trust in them.

According to the administration, the Chief Minister responded quickly to return Tamil Nadu students home from the beginning of the crisis. The administration remembered that three flights were chartered to convey students from Delhi to Tamil Nadu as part of Stalin's initiatives, which included consulting with the Centre and forming a panel led by MP Siva that communicated with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian embassies. The government set aside Rs 3.50 crore for evacuation-related projects and paid for over 200 students' travel expenses to leave Ukraine. Here, a special control room was set up, and the Chief Minister spoke with stranded students.

Following their return from Ukraine, the CM summoned four pupils. Gingee K S Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare, and Ma Subramanian, Minister of Health, followed Stalin to the airport and welcomed the students.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:59 PM IST