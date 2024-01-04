CM Sarma Advocates Postgraduate Driving Diplomas For Guwahati Universities

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

In a bold move towards road safety and skill development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled plans for a collaborative effort with universities in Guwahati to introduce post-graduate diplomas in driving.

Reducing dependence on enforcement officers

According to local media reports, the ambitious initiative is set to streamline the licensing process, significantly reducing dependence on government officers for enforcement. The identified educational institutions for this groundbreaking program include Gauhati University and Royal Global University.

CM Sarma expressed his vision, stating, “If Gauhati University and Royal Global University can give post-graduate diplomas to people, then we do not need any enforcement inspector or DTO for the license.”

Under the proposed plan, universities will develop a two to three-month-long driving course, facilitated by a newly established regulatory department. This department will play a pivotal role in authorizing 100 driving institutes across Assam, marking a significant shift in the traditional approach to licensing.

CM Sarma elaborated on the plan, stating, “Plans are underway to develop a two to three-month-long driving course in the universities through the development of a regulatory department.”

Beyond licensing to skill enhancement

This visionary initiative not only focuses on enhancing road safety but also empowers individuals by imparting specialized driving skills through higher education institutions. The proposal aligns with the government's commitment to fostering skill development and self-sufficiency among the citizens of Assam.

As the state takes a pioneering step towards integrating driving education with post-graduate studies, this initiative could serve as a model for other regions looking to enhance road safety and skill development.