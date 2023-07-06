CM Nitish Calls Separate Meetings of Minister, top Secy Amid Ongoing Rift | IANS

Amid rift between Bihar education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar and additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called them separately for a meeting.

Prof Chandrashekhar along with energy Minister Bijendra Yadav went to the chief minister's residence and had a meeting with him in presence of JD(U) national president Lalan Singh.

After the meeting, Chandrashekhar claimed that the chief minister had taken a review of the education department.

"It was a review meeting taken by the chief minister. We have informed him that the works are underway in the department," Chandrashekhar said after the meeting.

When asked about the discussion over the ongoing tension between him and Pathak, Chandrashekhar said that it was not a point of discussion.

The minister also denied the presence of K.K. Pathak at the CM's residence. "I have no knowledge about whether he has met the chief minister or not," Chandrashekhar said.

The tension between Chandrashekhar and K.K. Pathak has increased after the former's personal secretary wrote a letter to K.K. Pathak for taking a decision without consulting the minister.

The RJD leaders like Bhai Virendra also came in support of Chandrashekhar.

Bhai Virendra alleged that Pathak was acting on the directions of BJP and was maligning the image of state government.

"He should be pulled by his ear and thrown out of the department," said Bhai Virendra.

In retaliation, Subodh Kumar, the director of education department, issued a letter and banned the entry of Chandrashekhar's personal secretary Krishnanand Yadav in the office.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the morning as well.