CM Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal Class 12 exam dates revised

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has changed the Class 12 exam schedule. The Class 12 board exams are set to take place between April 2 and April 26. Because of the by-elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency, the test dates have been rescheduled. The by-election will be held on April 12, and the votes will be announced on April 16.

According to CM Mamata Banerjee's statement today, which claims that the dates for a few subjects in the state's Higher Secondary examinations have been revised, no exams will be held between April 6 and 15 due to bypolls. Exams will now end on April 27 rather than April 26.

Previously, the council revised the dates for several Class 12 exams to prevent clashes with JEE (Main)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:23 PM IST