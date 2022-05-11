CM Gehlot gives nod to set up Nursing College in Tijara

Tijara: Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan, said Tuesday that the state government has approved the establishment of a nursing college at Tijara, Alwar. A total of 44 posts have also been approved.

"With a view to the development of Mewat region, the proposal for the establishment of a Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar, and creation of total 44 posts has been approved," tweeted Gehlot.

In the proposal, there will be one post each for the Principal, Vice-Principal, and Professor, two posts for Associate Professor, three posts for Assistant Professor, eight posts for Tutor, seven posts for Executive Assistant, and one post for Assistant Librarian. MTS and Security Guard contains 10-10 posts, he added.

"It is noteworthy that the building of the Nursing College at Tijara, Alwar has been constructed by the Minority Affairs Department," he stated.

