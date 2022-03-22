CM Bommai announces opening of 340 new libraries

Bengaluru: On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the opening of 340 new libraries in the state.



"The necessary orders in this regard would be issued immediately," he declared. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Grama DG Vikasana-2022' organised by Shikshana Foundation, Dell International Services, and Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Department, the CM said, "Gram Panchayats need to be formed in the new Taluks. They would be started in the current year itself. Digitisation of 3409 libraries needs to be completed this year itself," he said.

"There is digital reluctance among the people at lower strata of the society. Digital knowledge has improved with the usage of mobile phones. Gram Panchayat libraries have been digitised to enable personality development of the people through knowledge," Bommai said.



He appreciated 'Grama DG Vikasana' as a commendable programme to spread digitisation in rural areas.



"The National Education Policy has been implemented in the State. The 'Mukhyamantri Margadarshini' programme to guide the students to prepare for competitive exams would be started", he said and appealed to the rural masses to make good use of the 'Grama DG Vikasana' programme in this regard.



Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa and others were present at the event.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:19 PM IST