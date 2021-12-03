e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

Closure of schools in 4 districts of Haryana

The government of Haryana has ordered closure for schools of Haryana in four districts. The government has directed this order towards those four districts that are neighboring Delhi to curb air pollution.

Due to a deterioration in the air quality, National Capital Region (NCR) has backed the decision for the closure of schools. The schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar will remain shut until further orders, following the government's order on measures to manage air quality in the NCR districts of Haryana.

On December 2, construction activities, except "non-polluting activities" such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry, besides those exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, were banned by the chief secretary of Haryana's environment and climate change department.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:14 PM IST
