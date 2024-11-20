Clo_ser: Student-led Fashion Initiative Empowers Women and Reduces Waste

Clo_ser, a student-led fashion initiative empowers women and reduces waste | Amara Jain

Amara Jain, a Class 12 student from The Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, Haryana, is making an impact on both the environment and society with her sustainable fashion initiative, Clo_ser. Founded in June 2022, Clo_ser, which stands for "Clothes for Sustainable Environment & Resources," focuses on upcycling leftover textile scraps from the fashion industry. The initiative promotes sustainable fashion and empowers women through skill development and economic opportunities.

Driven by curiosity, Amara began exploring what happens to the waste fabric generated by garment factories. During a visit to a local factory, she saw an opportunity to repurpose the unused textiles into saleable items, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. "That was just the beginning," Amara explains. "As I saw the potential to create more, I expanded into home décor, using available fabrics and incorporating trends, colours, and designs."

Amara Jain conducting skill training programs for girls | Amara Jain

A core element of Clo_ser’s mission is to use the proceeds from the sale of these upcycled items to fund training programs for girls from underprivileged communities. In collaboration with the SNS Foundation, Amara has set up three- and six-month courses that teach stitching, tailoring, life skills, and communication skills, equipping young women with the tools to enter the workforce. Some of these women also contribute by creating bags for product packaging, using scrap fabric.

Other initiatives

In addition to her work with the SNS Foundation, Amara has partnered with the Clothes Box Foundation on a project that repurposes used office uniforms into utility pouches and bags. This collaboration has been impactful in reducing waste, with the initiative saving 17,392.67 kg of CO2 emissions and 977.83 kilolitres of water – both critical resources in the fight against climate change.

Over the past two years, Clo_ser has saved 10.45 tons of fabric and 4,047.37 meters of textile material from being discarded, making a contribution to the environment.

"I see this as a contribution to making the world a better place," says the founder. Through Clo_ser, Amara is championing sustainable fashion while creating opportunities for women to learn, grow, and thrive in a changing world.