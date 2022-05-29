CLAT to begin on June 19; here's what you need to know

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is to be held in an offline mode on June 19, 2022 between 2 pm and 4 pm. The candidates will be able to find their CLAT 2022 admit card online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The admit card release date still remains unnanouced but the candidates can login into their accounts and download the admit cards as soon as the hall tickets are announced.

The focus of CLAT 2022 UG will be to determine the evaluation and reasoning capabilities of the candidates. The entrance tests the aptitude and skills required for a legal education instead of a candidate’s prior knowledge. However, prior knowledge may be useful to respond to questions in the Current Affairs section, said a statement on the CLAT official website.

The UG CLAT 2022 is conducted for two hours and consists of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, there is a negative marking of 0.25. The question paper of CLAT 2022 UG will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

The mandatory subjects of the undergraduate law program such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law would be the basis of this entrance