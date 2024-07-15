 CLAT 2025 Registration Opens Today: Important Dates & Eligibility Criteria
CLAT 2025 Registration Opens Today: Important Dates & Eligibility Criteria

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Candidates can select their preference through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. | Representational Image

The registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 will commence today, July 15, announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Scheduled for December 1, 2024, the CLAT 2025 exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates eligible for CLAT 2025 can access the registration form on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Additionally, registration for CLAT PG 2025 will also open today, with both processes closing on October 15.

To complete the CLAT 2025 registration, applicants from the general and other backward classes are required to submit an application fee of Rs 4,000, while candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and below poverty line (BPL) categories need to pay Rs 3,500.

Eligibility criteria for CLAT 2025 are as follows:

For the 5-year LLB course:

- Candidates from general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, or OCI categories must achieve a minimum of 45% marks in their qualifying examination (10+2 or equivalent).

- Candidates from SC, ST categories require a minimum of 40% marks.

For the LLM course:

- Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks (or equivalent grade) for general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, or OCI categories.

- SC, ST category candidates need a minimum of 45% marks.

Candidates are advised to review the detailed eligibility criteria before filling out the CLAT 2025 application form.

