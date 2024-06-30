CLAT 2025: Notification on July 7, Exam Scheduled for December 1

The notification for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 will be released on July 7, according to an update on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), which conducts the national-level exam. CLAT 2025 will facilitate admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

“The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in Print/ Electronic Media on 7th July 2024,” the website stated. The notice will be available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and will include details on the exam date, syllabus, eligibility criteria, test pattern, marking scheme, reservation policy, exam cities, exam fee, and more.

Earlier in May, the consortium announced that CLAT 2025 will be conducted on December 1, 2024, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT 2025 Eligibility and Fee

Candidates from the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Non-Residential Indian (NRI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) categories will need to pay Rs 4,000 as the application fee. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants will need to pay Rs 3,000.

For the CLAT UG exam, students must have completed Class 12 from a recognized board with at least 45% marks (40% for SC and ST candidates).

For the CLAT PG exam, aspirants must have an LLB degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC and ST candidates) from an institute recognized by the Bar Council of India. Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.