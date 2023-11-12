CLAT 2024 Correction Window Ends Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2024 Application Process Beigns | Representational Pic

The last date to make corrections in the CLAT 2024 registration form ends today for candidates who want to edit their basic details like name, date of birth (DoB), reservation eligibility and preferred exam centres through the official website can do the same through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Law aspirants who have initiated the registration process but not paid the fee need to deposit it by 11:59 PM today.

Earlier, the last date to submit the applications for the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024), for both UG and PG programmes was extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M.

CLAT 2024 exam:

The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the CLAT 2024 exam will be held for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes of 22 NLUs on December 3, 2023.

Both the UG and PG CLAT 2024 exam will have 120 multiple questions (MCQs), which the students will have to attempt in 2 hours.

According to the notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), Diu and Silvassa have been added as new CLAT 2024 test centres. Candidates can select their preference through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Syllabus changed this year:

This year, the number of questions for the candidates to attempt in a span of two hours have been changed from 150 to 120.

Questions will be asked from sections like English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Steps to make corrections in the CLAT 2024 exam:

Visit the official website of CLAT 2024.

Click on the CLAT 2024 login window and enter the credentials.

Click on the application edit window.

Make the necessary changes in the application.

Save the changes and click on submit.

