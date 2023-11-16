CLAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Release On November 21; Steps To Download

CLAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Release On November 21 | Representative pic

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has disclosed that the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 will be made available on November 21. The aspiring candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Exam Date and Mode: '

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 3 in offline mode.

The exam instructions will be released simultaneously with the admit cards.

Steps to Download Admit Card:

For registered candidates, the process to download the CLAT 2024 admit card is simple:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Click on the CLAT 2024 tab.

Log in using the mobile number and password created during registration.

Access the admit card link post-login.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Exam Day Essentials:

Candidates must carry a printout of their hall ticket and a valid government-issued ID, such as a voter ID, passport, or Aadhar card, to the exam center.

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern:

The question paper will consist of 120 questions, down from the previous 150.

The exam duration is two hours.

Sections and respective weights are as follows:

English: 20%

General Knowledge (including Current Affairs): 25%

Legal Reasoning: 25%

Logical Reasoning: 20%

Quantitative Techniques: 10%

CLAT LLM Details:

CLAT LLM will also feature 120 questions within a two-hour timeframe.

Topics covered include constitutional law, jurisprudence, administrative law, law of contract, torts, family law, and more.

