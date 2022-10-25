CLAT 2023 registrations to close soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application process for the CLAT 2023 is underway as the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is currently registering the candidates for the exam which is slated to be held on December 18, 2022.

LLB and LLM aspirants can submit their application form for CLAT 2023 by November 13th. The CLAT 2023 sample papers have been released by CNLU for those candidates who have completed the registration and fee payment process.

The CLAT UG 2023 examination will focus on English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

On the other hand the CLAT 2023 for the LLM students will be based on topics such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

To register for CLAT 2023: