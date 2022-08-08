CLAT 2023 registration process open; Know more here |

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has started the applications window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today, August 8. The candidates can apply for the exam through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The application window for CLAT 2023 will remain open till November 13. CLAT 2023 will be held in offline mode on December 18.

The CNLU will release the CLAT 2023 first sample question set in the month of September, the second sample question set on October 14 and the third CLAT 2023 sample question set on October 22.