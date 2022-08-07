e-Paper Get App

CLAT 2023 application to start on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 will begin tomorrow, August 8, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT application form 2023 will be accessible online. To apply for the undergraduate programme in CLAT, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board examination or an equivalent exam. Candidates must have received 50% of their class in order to apply for postgraduate programmes.

Soon, the official website will make the CLAT 2023 information brochure and application dates available. For admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) legal programmes provided by 22 NLUs countrywide, the Consortium of NLUs conducts the CLAT, a national entrance exam.

CLAT 2023 UG Program Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must have obtained at least a 45 percent passing grade in Class 12 or a comparable exam. The required minimum score for candidates in the SC and ST categories is 40%.

Candidates who are taking the qualifying test have the option of taking CLAT as well.

For PG Program

Candidates must hold an LLB degree or an equivalent exam with a minimum score of 50%; for candidates in the SC and ST categories, the minimum passing score is 45%.

Candidates who plan to appear the qualifying exam can also apply.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCLAT 2023 application to start on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check details here

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Pune: 3 patients of BA.4 & BA.5, 16 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 3 patients of BA.4 & BA.5, 16 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar clinches bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

Commonwealth Games 2022: Annu Rani wins bronze in women's javelin throw

Commonwealth Games 2022: Annu Rani wins bronze in women's javelin throw

Maharashtra ethanol production likely to reach 140 crore litre next year: Sugar industry...

Maharashtra ethanol production likely to reach 140 crore litre next year: Sugar industry...