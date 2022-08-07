CLAT 2023 application to start on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check details here

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 will begin tomorrow, August 8, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. On the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CLAT application form 2023 will be accessible online. To apply for the undergraduate programme in CLAT, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board examination or an equivalent exam. Candidates must have received 50% of their class in order to apply for postgraduate programmes.

Soon, the official website will make the CLAT 2023 information brochure and application dates available. For admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) legal programmes provided by 22 NLUs countrywide, the Consortium of NLUs conducts the CLAT, a national entrance exam.

CLAT 2023 UG Program Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must have obtained at least a 45 percent passing grade in Class 12 or a comparable exam. The required minimum score for candidates in the SC and ST categories is 40%.

Candidates who are taking the qualifying test have the option of taking CLAT as well.

For PG Program

Candidates must hold an LLB degree or an equivalent exam with a minimum score of 50%; for candidates in the SC and ST categories, the minimum passing score is 45%.

Candidates who plan to appear the qualifying exam can also apply.