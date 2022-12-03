CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; learn how to download

Mumbai: The CLAT 2023 admit card will be release on December 06, 2022 on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Conducted by the Consortium of NLUs, CLAT 2023 will be held in offline mode on December 18, 2022, at various locations across India. The CLAT 2023 admit card, as well as a valid government-issued ID card, are necessary to take the exam.

CLAT 2023 admit card will contain information such as the name and address of the designated exam centre, the roll number, the date and time of the CLAT 2023 exam, and instructions.

To Download the CLAT 2023 Admit Cards:

Go to the NLU Consortium's official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

After clicking on the CLAT 2023 tab, enter your registered mobile number and password to log in.

Click the link for admit card and download it.