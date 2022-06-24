CLAT 2022 scorecard and merit list to be out soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

It's anticipated that the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the CLAT 2022 results very soon. Scorecards containing the CLAT 2022 results will be made available. By logging into the test website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can download their CLAT results. On June 19, 2022, 131 testing locations hosted CLAT 2022. On June 23, 2022, the CLAT 2022 final answer key was made public.

56472 applicants have attempted the CLAT 2022 exam out of the 60,895 enrolled candidates. Based on CLAT 2022 results, the participating NLUs are offering about 2,800 seats in a 5-year LLB programme and about 850 seats in an LLM programme.

By following the instructions below, candidates can download their CLAT 2022 scorecard: