e-Paper Get App

CLAT 2022 scorecard and merit list to be out soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

participating NLUs are offering about 2,800 seats in a 5-year LLB programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

It's anticipated that the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the CLAT 2022 results very soon. Scorecards containing the CLAT 2022 results will be made available. By logging into the test website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can download their CLAT results. On June 19, 2022, 131 testing locations hosted CLAT 2022. On June 23, 2022, the CLAT 2022 final answer key was made public.

56472 applicants have attempted the CLAT 2022 exam out of the 60,895 enrolled candidates. Based on CLAT 2022 results, the participating NLUs are offering about 2,800 seats in a 5-year LLB programme and about 850 seats in an LLM programme.

By following the instructions below, candidates can download their CLAT 2022 scorecard:

  1. Visit the Consortium's official webpage at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  2. Utilize your mobile number and password to log into your CLAT registered account.

  3. Click the link for the scorecard.

  4. On the screen will be the CLAT scorecard.

  5. Save the scorecard on your computer

Read Also
From CLAT, AILET to LET, LSAT: Here are the top entrances all law students should know about
article-image
HomeEducationCLAT 2022 scorecard and merit list to be out soon on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

RECENT STORIES

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

Who is Parameswaran Iyer? Know all about newly appointed CEO of NITI Aayog

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi...

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...