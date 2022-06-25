CLAT 2022 Counselling: Registration begins; Follow these steps to apply

Through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can submit an application for CLAT counselling. |





The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 counselling registration procedure has begun, according to the Consortium of National Law Universities. Through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can submit an application for CLAT counselling. The CLAT counselling 2022 registration deadline is June 27. According to the schedule, the first provisional merit list for CLAT counselling will be announced on June 30, followed by the second and third provisional merit lists on July 7 and July 12, respectively.

"All candidates are advised to login to the consortium website and confirm if they have been invited for counselling. Further, an email/sms shall be sent to all eligible candidates inviting them for counselling. The counselling information will be uploaded on the Consortium website as well. Candidates can login to their CLAT account and register for the counselling process. Candidates are advised to login and check if they have been invited for counselling. CLAT Consortium will not be responsible for non-delivery of Emails/SMS," said the official statement by CLAT.

The CLAT 2022 result, which was announced on June 24, can be downloaded by using their registered mobile number and password at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.\

22 national law universities (NLUs) and numerous additional legal colleges and universities will accept the CLAT scores.

Candidates from the general category will need to pay Rs. 30 000 to reserve a seat. The registration cost is Rs 20,000 for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories.

How to apply :

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in to access the official webpage.

Type in your login information.

Your NLU settings should be updated.

Pay the enrollment cost.

Save a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.

