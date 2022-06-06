e-Paper Get App

CLAT 2022 admit cards out; check how to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is scheduled for June 19. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 will be held on June 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

For the first time, the consortium has scheduled two tests for 2022. Students must access their CLAT accounts and download their admit cards.

Here's how to download it:

1) Go to the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022/admit-card.html

2) Click on the admit card link.

3) Your CLAT registration number/application number, as well as your date of birth.

4) Download and print the document for future reference.

CLAT 2022 Exam pattern

The PG exam has 120 questions and the UG exam has 150 questions. CLAT is divided into five sections: quantitative techniques, English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning, and logical reasoning. A correct answer earns one mark, while an incorrect answer loses 0.25 points.

Read Also
CLAT to begin on June 19; here's what you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCLAT 2022 admit cards out; check how to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel in Malad ahead of Rajya Sabha elections; see pics

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to hotel in Malad ahead of Rajya Sabha elections; see pics

Navi Numbai: 32-year-old held with banned gutkha worth Rs 4.9 lakhs

Navi Numbai: 32-year-old held with banned gutkha worth Rs 4.9 lakhs

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER due to liver-related...

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER due to liver-related...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Karnataka: What is 'burn the chaddi' campaign? Know why politicians are burning underwears as...

Karnataka: What is 'burn the chaddi' campaign? Know why politicians are burning underwears as...