Class XI Boy Stabs Senior To Death For Shooting Video While Smoking

Bhopal: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death By His Junior In Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal: A Class 12 student of government-run Swami Vivekanad school in Tukoganj in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his juniors - a minor. The victim, who was admitted to a hospital with multiple stab injuries inflicted with knife on Friday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment the same night, police said. Both the students, the deceased identified as Samarth Kushwaha, and the accused, a minor from Class XI, were known to each other.

As per the police, Samarth shot a video of his junior (accused) smoking cigarette and showed that to a school teacher. Since then, the junior along with his some other friends, was waiting for an opportunity for a revenge. A cop who was passing through, saw the attack and chased the accused. A video surfaced on social media, in which a cop was seen chasing a boy shouting 'pakdo isko pakdo, chaku mar ke bhag raha hai.'

The cop overpowered the minor who was still holding the knife in his hand. "The accused is minor. He has been detained. Victim's family has lodged an FIR and we are investigating the matter. The FIR says that victim had made a video of the accused and had shown to a school teacher. We will visit the school for inquiry," the police said.

