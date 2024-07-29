Class 9, 10, and 11 Performance To Soon Impact Class 12 Final Marks: Report

Class 12 Marks Can Soon Include Class 9,10,11 Performance: Report | Freepix

According to a report recently submitted to the Education Ministry by PARAKH, a student's performance in Classes 9, 10, and 11 should be counted towards their final marks at the end of Class 12. This is based on both exams and ongoing classwork.

Additionally, it said that class 9 performance should receive 15% of the final grade, class 10 performance should receive 20%, class 11 performance should receive 25%, and class 12 performance should receive 40%, according to Indian Express.

In addition to adding weight to final grades, PARAKH recommended that assessments include credit scores. The report states that each class 9 and 10 must receive 40 credits, and each class 11 and 12 must receive 44 credits.

Weightage in final class 12 score

The report further said that formative exams should be given 70% weight when calculating the final score for class 9 and summative assessments should be given 30% weight. According to Indian Express, for class 10, the final score must give formative and summative evaluations the same weight, or 50/50. The study also specified that when calculating class 11 marks, formative assessments must be given 40% weight and summative assessments 60% weight. It should be 30% and 70% for class 12 students, respectively.

Furthermore, the states proposed in a conference with all state school boards that up to 40% of class 9 and 60% of class 10 scores be considered when calculating final marks in class 10.

As reported by Indian Express, for class 12, up to 40% of the results from class 11 and 60% from class 12 will be taken into account. The remaining school boards will probably convene in August before a final decision is made.

This month, PARAKH delivered a report to the Education Ministry that makes recommendations for aligning the evaluation of all school boards, following consultations with 32 school boards over the previous year.